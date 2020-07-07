Bibi: “Israel” on Verge of Full Lockdown

Islam Times - The “Israeli” entity is “on the brink” of a full lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at Monday's gathering of the coronavirus cabinet, as cited by Hebrew media.

The same meeting reportedly saw Health Minister Yuli Edelstein warn that the “Israeli” authorities must behave responsibly in the face of the new surge of infections.He was cited as warning that if the cabinet did not approve the restrictions the entity’s so-called Health Ministry was seeking, in a week, it will be a matter of imposing a full lockdown.The entity’s Kan broadcaster reported the meeting saw emergency measures approved that the so-called Health Ministry sought.Bars, clubs, cultural venues and gyms across the country were immediately ordered shut, and the number of people allowed to pray in the synagogue was at once reportedly capped at 19.The new restrictions come as the “Israeli” entity faces an uptick in new infections, with over 800 new cases registered in the country on Sunday.The apparent resurgence of the disease prompted the “Israeli” authorities to introduce some new restrictions on public activities and outings on Sunday.