Palestinian Prisoner Saadi Al-Gharably Dies at 75 behind ‘Israeli’ Bars

Islam Times - A Palestinian prisoner from the besieged Gaza Strip passed away on Monday in the Zionist Eshel prison in the occupied southern Naqab desert, the Palestinian Authority's Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees' Affairs and his family said.

Saadi al-Gharably, 75, suffered from a number of health conditions and his family accuse the ‘Israeli’ prison authorities of negligence.Middle East Eye cited his son Issam as saying that the family has been prevented from visiting him since 2020."My father’s health conditions deteriorated due to the unhealthy treatment inside the occupation's prisons, which started with major diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and weak heart muscle, to prostate cancer, which has spread to his weakened body and caused his death," he said.The son noted that the family repeatedly called for an international or Palestinian medical committee to follow up on his father's condition, but been refused by the ‘Israeli’ occupation authorities. He also accused medical center of Ramlah prison of refusing to treat his father's condition.Gharabaly was from Gaza's Shejaiya neighborhood and had spent 26 years behind ‘Israeli’ bars after being convicted of killing a Zionist officer in Jaffa in 1994. "He spent a third of his life in prison," his son said.Another son, Ahmed, was killed aged 20 during armed clashes when ‘Israeli’ occupation forces raided the city of Ramallah in 2002.With Gharably's death, the number of Palestinians to have died in ‘Israeli’ prisons has risen to 223.