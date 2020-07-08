0
Wednesday 8 July 2020 - 07:39

1.3mn in SW Japan Told to Evacuate Due to Floods

Story Code : 873199
1.3mn in SW Japan Told to Evacuate Due to Floods
The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a highest-level heavy rain emergency warning on Monday for the residents of Kyushu island, prompting local officials to place evacuation orders for Fukuoka, Kumamoto, Nagasaki and Oita prefectures.

Southwestern Japan has been struck by floods and landslides since Saturday. Heavy rains left 52 people dead, and 12 more were missing. Over 7,000 households lost electricity in the affected prefectures.

Officials say more serious damage is expected and urge residents to evacuate to buildings with strong foundations if they are unable to get to an emergency shelter.

Emergency workers and some 10,000 soldiers are engaged in search and rescue missions.
Related Stories
19 Dead in Gas Explosion at Medical Clinic in Northern Tehran
Islam Times - An explosion from a gas leak in a medical clinic in northern Tehran killed 19 people and injured 6 others late Tuesday.
Comment


Featured Stories
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Official
Saudi Official's Anti-Iranian Remarks on Missile Program
8 July 2020
USAID Involved in Aggression against Yemen: Spokesman
USAID Involved in Aggression against Yemen: Spokesman
8 July 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Launches Battle to Confront Economic Crisis, To US: Your Policy Won’t Weaken Hezbollah
Sayyed Nasrallah Launches Battle to Confront Economic Crisis, To US: Your Policy Won’t Weaken Hezbollah
8 July 2020
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
7 July 2020
Hezbollah, Hamas Blast Israel
Hezbollah, Hamas Blast Israel's Annexation Plan, Pledge Unity
7 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Troop Carriers Breach Technical Fence near Al-Wazzani River, South Lebanon
‘Israeli’ Troop Carriers Breach Technical Fence near Al-Wazzani River, South Lebanon
7 July 2020
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
7 July 2020
Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi, PG Military Personnel Trained in Britain
Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi, PG Military Personnel Trained in Britain
6 July 2020
Beijing Slams US for Deliberately
Beijing Slams US for Deliberately 'Flexing Muscles' in South China Sea Drills
6 July 2020
‘Israel’ Launches into Space another Spy Satellite
‘Israel’ Launches into Space another Spy Satellite
6 July 2020
’Powerful Bomb’ Planted by ‘Israel’ behind Natanz Station Explosion - Report
’Powerful Bomb’ Planted by ‘Israel’ behind Natanz Station Explosion - Report
6 July 2020
Iraq Condemns US for Missile Test Inside Its Embassy
Iraq Condemns US for Missile Test Inside Its Embassy
5 July 2020