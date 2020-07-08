Nigerians Stage ‘Free Zakzaky’ Rallies in the Capital Abuja

Islam Times - Supporters of Nigeria’s top Shia Cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky staged protests in Nigeria demanding the unconditional release of the detained Sheikh and his wife.

The office of the leader of Nigeria’s Islamic Movement [IMN] stated in a twitter account on Tuesday that a group of supporters and well-wishers of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky staged a daily rally in Nigerian capital Abuja.Protesters demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Sheikh Zakzaky by the Nigerian government, the tweet added.It has been since the Zaria massacre in 2015 that well-wishers and supporters of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky have been holding peaceful rallies in different times, demanding the release of Shekih Zakzaky and his wife.In 2015, the Nigerian Army, under the command of President Muhammadu Buhari, brutally invaded and attacked Imam Hussein’s mourners in Sahib al-Zaman Husseiniyah and killed about 2,000 mourners. After injuring Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife, they transferred them to an unknown location.Following the Nigerian Army’s attack to Baqiyatallah Husseiniyah, Sheikh Zakzaky was severely injured and lost one of his eyes completely due to the severity of his injuries and his another eye was exposed to blindness.