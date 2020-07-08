0
Wednesday 8 July 2020 - 09:09

US Says ‘Strongly Supports’ South Korea-DPRK Cooperation

Story Code : 873219
US Says ‘Strongly Supports’ South Korea-DPRK Cooperation
"The United States strongly supports inter-Korean cooperation, and we believe this plays an important component in creating a more stable environment on the Korean Peninsula," Biegun told reporters in Seoul after talks with Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, according to Yonhap news agency.

"We look forward to fully supporting the government of (South) Korea as it advances its goals with North Korea (DPRK) in inter-Korean cooperation," the US nuclear envoy said, Xinhua news agency reported.

His comment came as South Korea is seeking a US support for the resumption of inter-Korean cooperation projects that have been suspended under international sanctions toward Pyongyang.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in offered in late April to the DPRK resuming inter-Korean cooperation by jointly tackling the COVID-19 outbreak, before expanding the cooperation.

Moon vowed in his New Year address to seek realistic ways for a broader inter-Korean cooperation while continuing efforts for the success of the DPRK-US denuclearization negotiations.

Citing the vision US President Donald Trump and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un had through summits for the past two years, Biegun said his team will focus on "creating a more durable peace on the Korean Peninsula, transforming relations on the Korean Peninsula, elimination of nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula and a brighter future for the Korean People."

Kim and Trump met three times in 2018 and 2019, but the talks between Pyongyang and Washington to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula have been stalled since the Hanoi Summit between the leaders in February 2019 ended with no agreement.

Biegun arrived here Tuesday for a three-day visit. Before the talks, he paid a courtesy call to South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and held a strategic dialogue with Cho Sei-young, South Korea's first vice foreign minister of South Korea.
Comment


Featured Stories
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Official
Saudi Official's Anti-Iranian Remarks on Missile Program
8 July 2020
USAID Involved in Aggression against Yemen: Spokesman
USAID Involved in Aggression against Yemen: Spokesman
8 July 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Launches Battle to Confront Economic Crisis, To US: Your Policy Won’t Weaken Hezbollah
Sayyed Nasrallah Launches Battle to Confront Economic Crisis, To US: Your Policy Won’t Weaken Hezbollah
8 July 2020
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
7 July 2020
Hezbollah, Hamas Blast Israel
Hezbollah, Hamas Blast Israel's Annexation Plan, Pledge Unity
7 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Troop Carriers Breach Technical Fence near Al-Wazzani River, South Lebanon
‘Israeli’ Troop Carriers Breach Technical Fence near Al-Wazzani River, South Lebanon
7 July 2020
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
7 July 2020
Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi, PG Military Personnel Trained in Britain
Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi, PG Military Personnel Trained in Britain
6 July 2020
Beijing Slams US for Deliberately
Beijing Slams US for Deliberately 'Flexing Muscles' in South China Sea Drills
6 July 2020
‘Israel’ Launches into Space another Spy Satellite
‘Israel’ Launches into Space another Spy Satellite
6 July 2020
’Powerful Bomb’ Planted by ‘Israel’ behind Natanz Station Explosion - Report
’Powerful Bomb’ Planted by ‘Israel’ behind Natanz Station Explosion - Report
6 July 2020
Iraq Condemns US for Missile Test Inside Its Embassy
Iraq Condemns US for Missile Test Inside Its Embassy
5 July 2020