OIC Urges UNSC to Stop ‘Israel’ Annexation Plan

Islam Times - The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) sent letters to the ministers of foreign affairs of the member states of the UNSC and members of the International Quartet rejecting the Israeli regime’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

This initiative came pursuant to the relevant resolution adopted by the OIC Executive Committee convened at the level of foreign ministers on June 10, 2020.In his letters, Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen underscored the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities and called on the UNSC to take the measures necessary to prevent Israeli annexation plans and compel Israel, the occupying power, to halt all its illegal practices and honor its obligations under the Fourth Geneva Convention and relevant UN resolutions.He also conveyed to the members of the International Quartet the content of the said resolution, which requested holding an emergency meeting to save the chances of peace, pursue work to launch a multilateral internationally-sponsored political process to achieve the two-state solution and realize the sovereignty of the State of Palestine within the 1967 borders, with Al-Quds as its capital, in line with international terms of reference, including UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had set July 1 for the start of cabinet discussions on extending “Israeli sovereignty” to Israeli settlements, illegal under international law, in the occupied West Bank and annexing outright the Jordan Valley.Netanyahu’s scheme however has not gone exactly as planned due to increasing rifts within his ruling coalition.The Palestinians have already threatened to cancel existing peace agreements if Netanyahu moves forward with his plan, while the European Union foreign policy chief said annexation would be a violation of international law and force the bloc to “act accordingly”. The UN's Middle East envoy said such a step would "ignite" the region.