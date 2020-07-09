Hashd al-Sha’abi Arrests Six ISIL Members in Iraq’s Mosul

Islam Times - Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi forces arrested some ISIL terrorist membres who were planning to attack Mosul in north of Iraq.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have thwarted ISIL's terrorist operation against the capital of Nineveh province.In a statement on Wednesday night, Iraq PMU said that the intelligence forces of Hashd al-Sha’abi, in collaboration with the special forces, managed to detect and arrest a six-member terrorist team in Mosul during a pre-emptive operation.In recent months, various areas of some Iraqi provinces have been the site of ISIL hideouts, and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have carried out dozens of operations in the provinces.Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have launched a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.