Thursday 9 July 2020 - 09:22

Hashd al-Sha’abi Arrests Six ISIL Members in Iraq’s Mosul

Story Code : 873393
Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have thwarted ISIL's terrorist operation against the capital of Nineveh province.

In a statement on Wednesday night, Iraq PMU said that the intelligence forces of Hashd al-Sha’abi, in collaboration with the special forces, managed to detect and arrest a six-member terrorist team in Mosul during a pre-emptive operation.

In recent months, various areas of some Iraqi provinces have been the site of ISIL hideouts, and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have carried out dozens of operations in the provinces.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have launched a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.
