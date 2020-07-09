0
Thursday 9 July 2020 - 10:50

President Rouhani: US Trying to Disrupt Iran’s Forex Market

Story Code : 873404
President Rouhani: US Trying to Disrupt Iran’s Forex Market
One thing that can foil the US plot is activating the country’s production and export sectors, Rouhani said via video links while opening five industrial projects in southeastern Sistan and Balouchistan province.

He added that the government is making all-out efforts to remove the obstacles in the way of production.

He further said that an electronic government would facilitate the administrative processes. “The electronic government is one of the objectives the government will pursue seriously this year and people will see the results in the coming months”.

The Iranian president also said that the government will ramp up pressure on the country’s exporters to return the hard currency they have earned over the past two and a half years to the forex market where prices have soared to highs not seen in decades.

After a brief hiatus, major currencies resumed rallies going back to their bad old ways on Wednesday as Central Bank of Iran’s selected moneychangers demanded higher rates.

The US dollar rose to 224,000 rials in the free market, up approximately 5,000 rials compared to a session earlier to grab 2.3% gain overnight. Euro hiked about 1.5% to 250,000 rials and the UK pound sterling fetched 279,000 rials, up slightly from 276,000 rials the day earlier.
Related Stories
President Rouhani: US Suffered Two Defeats in Recent Weeks
Islam Times - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday in the cabinet session said that the United States has suffered two defeats against Iran in recent weeks.
Comment


Featured Stories
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
Sayyed Nasrallah Addresses US Ambassador to Lebanon: Respect Yourself, Keep Respectful
Sayyed Nasrallah Addresses US Ambassador to Lebanon: Respect Yourself, Keep Respectful
9 July 2020
Venezuela’s Air Force “Neutralizes” Unidentified US Plane
Venezuela’s Air Force “Neutralizes” Unidentified US Plane
9 July 2020
Iran, Syria Sign Agreement to Boost Military, Security Cooperation
Iran, Syria Sign Agreement to Boost Military, Security Cooperation
9 July 2020
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
8 July 2020
Saudi Official
Saudi Official's Anti-Iranian Remarks on Missile Program
8 July 2020
USAID Involved in Aggression against Yemen: Spokesman
USAID Involved in Aggression against Yemen: Spokesman
8 July 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Launches Battle to Confront Economic Crisis, To US: Your Policy Won’t Weaken Hezbollah
Sayyed Nasrallah Launches Battle to Confront Economic Crisis, To US: Your Policy Won’t Weaken Hezbollah
8 July 2020
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
7 July 2020
Hezbollah, Hamas Blast Israel
Hezbollah, Hamas Blast Israel's Annexation Plan, Pledge Unity
7 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Troop Carriers Breach Technical Fence near Al-Wazzani River, South Lebanon
‘Israeli’ Troop Carriers Breach Technical Fence near Al-Wazzani River, South Lebanon
7 July 2020
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
7 July 2020
Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi, PG Military Personnel Trained in Britain
Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi, PG Military Personnel Trained in Britain
6 July 2020