0
Thursday 9 July 2020 - 11:48

Trump ‘Dangerously’ Insisting Schools Reopen Despite 1m New Coronavirus Cases in Last Month

Story Code : 873434
Trump ‘Dangerously’ Insisting Schools Reopen Despite 1m New Coronavirus Cases in Last Month
The country added 1m new cases of Covid-19 in June, taking it past 3m in total, after the president encouraged states to end their lockdown measures, with the likes of Florida, Texas, Arizona and California all since suffering the consequences.

In a sign of renewed global opposition to Trump and his administration over their handling of the crisis and subsequent Black Lives Matter demonstrations, a wooden statue of his wife Melania has been set on fire in her native Slovenia.
Comment


Featured Stories
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
Sayyed Nasrallah Addresses US Ambassador to Lebanon: Respect Yourself, Keep Respectful
Sayyed Nasrallah Addresses US Ambassador to Lebanon: Respect Yourself, Keep Respectful
9 July 2020
Venezuela’s Air Force “Neutralizes” Unidentified US Plane
Venezuela’s Air Force “Neutralizes” Unidentified US Plane
9 July 2020
Iran, Syria Sign Agreement to Boost Military, Security Cooperation
Iran, Syria Sign Agreement to Boost Military, Security Cooperation
9 July 2020
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
8 July 2020
Saudi Official
Saudi Official's Anti-Iranian Remarks on Missile Program
8 July 2020
USAID Involved in Aggression against Yemen: Spokesman
USAID Involved in Aggression against Yemen: Spokesman
8 July 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Launches Battle to Confront Economic Crisis, To US: Your Policy Won’t Weaken Hezbollah
Sayyed Nasrallah Launches Battle to Confront Economic Crisis, To US: Your Policy Won’t Weaken Hezbollah
8 July 2020
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
7 July 2020
Hezbollah, Hamas Blast Israel
Hezbollah, Hamas Blast Israel's Annexation Plan, Pledge Unity
7 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Troop Carriers Breach Technical Fence near Al-Wazzani River, South Lebanon
‘Israeli’ Troop Carriers Breach Technical Fence near Al-Wazzani River, South Lebanon
7 July 2020
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
7 July 2020
Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi, PG Military Personnel Trained in Britain
Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi, PG Military Personnel Trained in Britain
6 July 2020