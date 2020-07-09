Trump ‘Dangerously’ Insisting Schools Reopen Despite 1m New Coronavirus Cases in Last Month

Islam Times - US President Donald Trump’s insistence that American schools reopen despite the raging pandemic, which has seen him threaten state governors with funding cuts if they ignore the order, was branded “irresponsible and dangerous” by Bobby Scott, chairman of the House Education and Labour Committee.

The country added 1m new cases of Covid-19 in June, taking it past 3m in total, after the president encouraged states to end their lockdown measures, with the likes of Florida, Texas, Arizona and California all since suffering the consequences.In a sign of renewed global opposition to Trump and his administration over their handling of the crisis and subsequent Black Lives Matter demonstrations, a wooden statue of his wife Melania has been set on fire in her native Slovenia.