0
Friday 10 July 2020 - 08:14

US Supreme Court to Rule on Revealing Trump Tax Returns

Story Code : 873555
US Supreme Court to Rule on Revealing Trump Tax Returns
Trump refuses to share documents concerning his fortune and business. His lawyers argue he enjoys total immunity while in office.

The ruling will test that claim and has implications on how far US lawmakers can scrutinize the president.

Even a ruling in Congress’s favor would not necessarily make Trump’s tax returns public before his bid for re-election in November.

Trump, who made his money as a property developer, is the first president since Richard Nixon in the 1970s not to have made his tax returns public.

He calls the investigation into his tax affairs a “witch hunt” and sees the congressional case as a device to harass him politically.
Why has this gone to the Supreme Court?

Two Democrat-controlled House of Representatives committees and New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance – also a Democrat – are demanding the release of his tax returns and other information.

The subpoenas – orders to hand over evidence – were issued last year to Mazars USA, who are Trump’s accountants, and to major Trump lenders Deutsche Bank and Capital One.

Lower courts in Washington and New York ruled against the president in all cases, but those decisions have been put on hold pending a final court ruling.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Approves $620 mln Missile Upgrade Package for Taiwan
US Approves $620 mln Missile Upgrade Package for Taiwan
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
9 July 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Addresses US Ambassador to Lebanon: Respect Yourself, Keep Respectful
Sayyed Nasrallah Addresses US Ambassador to Lebanon: Respect Yourself, Keep Respectful
9 July 2020
Venezuela’s Air Force “Neutralizes” Unidentified US Plane
Venezuela’s Air Force “Neutralizes” Unidentified US Plane
9 July 2020
Iran, Syria Sign Agreement to Boost Military, Security Cooperation
Iran, Syria Sign Agreement to Boost Military, Security Cooperation
9 July 2020
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
8 July 2020
Saudi Official
Saudi Official's Anti-Iranian Remarks on Missile Program
8 July 2020
USAID Involved in Aggression against Yemen: Spokesman
USAID Involved in Aggression against Yemen: Spokesman
8 July 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Launches Battle to Confront Economic Crisis, To US: Your Policy Won’t Weaken Hezbollah
Sayyed Nasrallah Launches Battle to Confront Economic Crisis, To US: Your Policy Won’t Weaken Hezbollah
8 July 2020
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
7 July 2020
Hezbollah, Hamas Blast Israel
Hezbollah, Hamas Blast Israel's Annexation Plan, Pledge Unity
7 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Troop Carriers Breach Technical Fence near Al-Wazzani River, South Lebanon
‘Israeli’ Troop Carriers Breach Technical Fence near Al-Wazzani River, South Lebanon
7 July 2020
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
7 July 2020