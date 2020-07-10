0
Friday 10 July 2020 - 09:08

Summit with Trump Might Not Happen This Year, Kim’s Sister Says

Story Code : 873565
Summit with Trump Might Not Happen This Year, Kim’s Sister Says
She added that, if it happens, the summit will only benefit the United States.

On Monday, the DPRK said it does not intend to hold negotiations with the US, KCNA reported, after media and some officials elaborated on the need to resume US-North Korea talks on denuclearization before the US presidential election in November this year.

The DPRK responded that Washington intended to use dialogue with Pyongyang as a tool for grappling with its internal political crisis.

The landmark summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, promised progress in denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, but was, however, cut short, because Washington turned down Pyongyang 's offer to lift some sanctions in exchange for reciprocal steps on Pyongyang's part.

While it was negotiating with the Washington, Pyongyang suspended test launches of its short and medium-range missiles, but resumed the tests after no deal was struck in Hanoi.

The nuclear talks between the two countries have been stalled ever since the fiasco at the Hanoi summit in February 2019.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Approves $620 mln Missile Upgrade Package for Taiwan
US Approves $620 mln Missile Upgrade Package for Taiwan
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
9 July 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Addresses US Ambassador to Lebanon: Respect Yourself, Keep Respectful
Sayyed Nasrallah Addresses US Ambassador to Lebanon: Respect Yourself, Keep Respectful
9 July 2020
Venezuela’s Air Force “Neutralizes” Unidentified US Plane
Venezuela’s Air Force “Neutralizes” Unidentified US Plane
9 July 2020
Iran, Syria Sign Agreement to Boost Military, Security Cooperation
Iran, Syria Sign Agreement to Boost Military, Security Cooperation
9 July 2020
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
8 July 2020
Saudi Official
Saudi Official's Anti-Iranian Remarks on Missile Program
8 July 2020
USAID Involved in Aggression against Yemen: Spokesman
USAID Involved in Aggression against Yemen: Spokesman
8 July 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Launches Battle to Confront Economic Crisis, To US: Your Policy Won’t Weaken Hezbollah
Sayyed Nasrallah Launches Battle to Confront Economic Crisis, To US: Your Policy Won’t Weaken Hezbollah
8 July 2020
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
7 July 2020
Hezbollah, Hamas Blast Israel
Hezbollah, Hamas Blast Israel's Annexation Plan, Pledge Unity
7 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Troop Carriers Breach Technical Fence near Al-Wazzani River, South Lebanon
‘Israeli’ Troop Carriers Breach Technical Fence near Al-Wazzani River, South Lebanon
7 July 2020
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
7 July 2020