‘Israeli’ Soldiers kill Palestinian in West Bank

Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers killed a Palestinian civilian in the West Bank Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The ministry did not give any details as to the circumstances of the killing, stating only that "a civilian was killed by Zionist forces" after being shot in the neck at Kifl Hares, a village south of Nablus.Provincial governor Abdullah Kamil named the victim as Ibrahim Moustapha Abou Yacoub, 29.The Zionist military claimed that two assailants were throwing Molotov cocktails at the ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces [IOF] guard post."Troops responded with fire," an army spokesman added.The Zionist military confirmed that the incident had taken place near Nablus but without giving any death toll.The West Bank is a Palestinian territory which has been under ‘Israeli’ occupation since 1967.