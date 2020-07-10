0
Friday 10 July 2020 - 11:14

“Israel” Meddling in Serbia, Fueling Unrest

Story Code : 873584
“Israel” Meddling in Serbia, Fueling Unrest
A day earlier Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had said that foreign agents were fueling the unrest that has so far seen dozens of police officers injured.

The BIA identified the “Israeli” men as: Roman Levin, born on April 20, 1999 in Ukraine, and Arthur Furman, born on June 10, 2002 in Kyrgyzstan. Both men were caught pulling sacks of rubble on the road and pulling containers into the street which they overturned and tried to set on fire.

Levin and Furman were detained by members of the Serbian Ministry of the Interior the previous evening in order to clarify the basis of their stay in the country. However, both men had been released shortly after.

Furman entered Serbia on June 19, while Levin came to the country on July 3. Both entered Serbia through the Surcin border crossing.

The Kurir report published photos of the men’s “Israeli” passports.

According to unconfirmed media reports, the men are believed to have been involved in toppling the Ukrainian government in 2015.
Source : Alahednews
Related Stories
Syria slams Saudi Arabia for fueling unrest
Islam Times - Syria has lashed out at Saudi Arabia over signaling support for arming anti-government groups in the crisis-hit Arab state, accusing Riyadh of becoming a “partner” in the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Improves Accuracy of Homegrown Rocket
IRGC Improves Accuracy of Homegrown Rocket
“Israel” Meddling in Serbia, Fueling Unrest
“Israel” Meddling in Serbia, Fueling Unrest
10 July 2020
Russian FM Lavrov Warns About Rising Risks of Nuclear Confrontation
Russian FM Lavrov Warns About Rising Risks of Nuclear Confrontation
10 July 2020
US Approves $620 mln Missile Upgrade Package for Taiwan
US Approves $620 mln Missile Upgrade Package for Taiwan
10 July 2020
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
9 July 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Addresses US Ambassador to Lebanon: Respect Yourself, Keep Respectful
Sayyed Nasrallah Addresses US Ambassador to Lebanon: Respect Yourself, Keep Respectful
9 July 2020
Venezuela’s Air Force “Neutralizes” Unidentified US Plane
Venezuela’s Air Force “Neutralizes” Unidentified US Plane
9 July 2020
Iran, Syria Sign Agreement to Boost Military, Security Cooperation
Iran, Syria Sign Agreement to Boost Military, Security Cooperation
9 July 2020
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
8 July 2020
Saudi Official
Saudi Official's Anti-Iranian Remarks on Missile Program
8 July 2020
USAID Involved in Aggression against Yemen: Spokesman
USAID Involved in Aggression against Yemen: Spokesman
8 July 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Launches Battle to Confront Economic Crisis, To US: Your Policy Won’t Weaken Hezbollah
Sayyed Nasrallah Launches Battle to Confront Economic Crisis, To US: Your Policy Won’t Weaken Hezbollah
8 July 2020
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
7 July 2020