0
Friday 10 July 2020 - 12:48

Netanyahu Barred from Making Police, Judicial Appointments Amid Corruption Trial

Story Code : 873604
Netanyahu Barred from Making Police, Judicial Appointments Amid Corruption Trial
In a legal opinion, Mandelblit said Netanyahu must not be involved in the nomination of judges or the police commissioner, as well as any other appointments that would meddle with the work of the state prosecution, the attorney general’s office, or police investigations.

The draft document also said Netanyahu must not advance legislation that relates to the justice system or make decisions on Israeli communications industry that are related to law enforcement.

Two of Netanyahu’s three criminal cases include allegations the Israeli prime minister offered to push legislation benefiting powerful Israeli media moguls in exchange for more positive coverage in their publications.

The prime minister in the past has also sought to advance legislation that would shield him from prosecution, though those efforts were put on ice with the formation of the unity government with Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party.

The development came in a Justice Ministry response to the High Court of Justice, relating to a petition seeking limits on Netanyahu’s powers to make judicial appointments.
Source : Israeli Media
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Improves Accuracy of Homegrown Rocket
IRGC Improves Accuracy of Homegrown Rocket
“Israel” Meddling in Serbia, Fueling Unrest
“Israel” Meddling in Serbia, Fueling Unrest
10 July 2020
Russian FM Lavrov Warns About Rising Risks of Nuclear Confrontation
Russian FM Lavrov Warns About Rising Risks of Nuclear Confrontation
10 July 2020
US Approves $620 mln Missile Upgrade Package for Taiwan
US Approves $620 mln Missile Upgrade Package for Taiwan
10 July 2020
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
9 July 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Addresses US Ambassador to Lebanon: Respect Yourself, Keep Respectful
Sayyed Nasrallah Addresses US Ambassador to Lebanon: Respect Yourself, Keep Respectful
9 July 2020
Venezuela’s Air Force “Neutralizes” Unidentified US Plane
Venezuela’s Air Force “Neutralizes” Unidentified US Plane
9 July 2020
Iran, Syria Sign Agreement to Boost Military, Security Cooperation
Iran, Syria Sign Agreement to Boost Military, Security Cooperation
9 July 2020
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
8 July 2020
Saudi Official
Saudi Official's Anti-Iranian Remarks on Missile Program
8 July 2020
USAID Involved in Aggression against Yemen: Spokesman
USAID Involved in Aggression against Yemen: Spokesman
8 July 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Launches Battle to Confront Economic Crisis, To US: Your Policy Won’t Weaken Hezbollah
Sayyed Nasrallah Launches Battle to Confront Economic Crisis, To US: Your Policy Won’t Weaken Hezbollah
8 July 2020
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
7 July 2020