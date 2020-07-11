Iran Warns of Consequences if Foreign Role in Natanz Blast Proven

Islam Times - Iran says it is still early to talk about the main cause of the recent explosion at Natanz nuclear facility, but there will be consequences if it is proven that foreign elements have been involved.

“It is still early to talk about and make any judgment regarding the main cause and reason for the blast [in Natanz], and relevant security bodies are investigating all the details of the incident,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Friday.“If they conclude that foreign elements have been involved, they will announce it, and there will be consequences,” he told reporters during a visit to central Isfahan province.On July 2, Iran said an incident affected a shed under construction at the Natanz complex, but it caused no casualties and failed to stop enrichment work at the facility.Last Friday, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said the “main cause” of the explosion in Natanz nuclear facility has been determined and will be announced at an appropriate time.SNSC Spokesman Keyvan Khosravi said that experts from different sectors started investigating “different hypotheses” about the incident at the Natanz site in central Iran immediately after its occurrence, and have determined its main cause.“Due to some security considerations, the cause and manner of this incident will be announced at a proper time,” he added.In his Friday comments, Mousavi pointed to the media reports that attribute the explosion to Israel, and said such reports are aimed at portraying the “hollow” regime of Israel as powerful.Israelis show up and claim responsibility for any incident happening anywhere in the world, he said, downplaying the claims that Tel Aviv is involved in the Natanz explosion.Following the incident, some Israeli officials were asked about the possibility of the regime’s involvement in the Natanz explosion, but they have neither confirmed nor denied involvement.The regime often practices a policy of deliberate ambiguity when it is involved in acts of sabotage in sovereign lands.Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said, “Iran cannot be allowed to have nuclear capabilities.” To that end, he added, “we take actions that are better left unsaid.”“Not every event that happens in Iran is necessarily related to us,” Israeli minister of military affairs Benny Gantz said, without denying involvement in the Natanz incident.