Saturday 11 July 2020 - 08:25

Trump Will Sign US Immigration Order Paving ’Road to Citizenship’ for DACA Recipients

Story Code : 873737
"You have breaking news, " Trump said during his interview with Telemundo reporter Jose Diaz Balart on Friday. "I'm gonna do a big executive order - I have the power to do it as president - and I'm going to make DACA a part of it."

"If you look at the Supreme Court ruling [on DACA], they gave the president tremendous powers ... based on the powers that they gave, I'm going to be doing an immigration bill. One of the aspects of the bill ... will be DACA - we'll give them a road to citizenship," he said.

Balart attempted to get clarity from Trump, who stated he would be signing a bill, and then said he would be signing an executive order regarding immigration.

Senator Ted Cruz [R-TX] took to Twitter within an hour of Trump's comments and argued "there is ZERO constitutional authority for a President to create a 'road to citizenship' by executive fiat."

“You seem laser-focused on deporting DACA,” Balart told Trump at one point in the interview, as reported by Raw Story.

“Yeah,” Trump responded. “I’m not. I’m not. I’m taking care of DACA.”

The US president's Friday statements on the Supreme Court's ruling come counter to his previous statements regarding the June 18 decision, which blocked Trump's attempt to end DACA, a program that has offered protection from deportation for up to 700,000 migrants.
