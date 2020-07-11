0
Saturday 11 July 2020 - 09:18

UN Warns 10 Million Face Acute Food Shortages in Yemen

Story Code : 873749
UN Warns 10 Million Face Acute Food Shortages in Yemen
The WFP said on Friday it needed $737m to the end of the year to keep its aid program running in the war-torn country, which is gripped by what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

“The humanitarian situation is deteriorating at an alarming rate, pushing people to the edge,” WFP spokeswoman Elisabeth Byrs told a virtual briefing in Geneva, AFP reported.

“We must act now. If we wait for famine to be declared, it will already be too late as people will already be dying.”

She also noted that the famine warning signs were already present.

“Yemen is facing a crisis on multiple fronts. Imports have declined, food prices are soaring, the riyal is in freefall, and foreign currency reserves are nearing total depletion,” Byrs added.

The spokeswoman said more than 20 million people were food insecure in Yemen, of which 13 million receive humanitarian food assistance.

Meanwhile two million children, plus a million pregnant or breastfeeding women, require treatment for acute malnutrition.

Byrs said WFP distributions were down to once every other month in the north of the country and the UN agency hoped it would not have to do the same elsewhere.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to subdue an uprising that toppled a regime friendly to Riyadh.

Tens of thousands have been killed, an estimated four million displaced and 80 percent of the country’s 29 million people are dependent on aid for survival.

The coronavirus pandemic is also raging unchecked in the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Says Possible Use of NATO Aircraft to Traffic Afghan Drugs Needs to Be Investigated
Russia Says Possible Use of NATO Aircraft to Traffic Afghan Drugs Needs to Be Investigated
AIPAC Clashes with US Democrats over Netanyahu
AIPAC Clashes with US Democrats over Netanyahu's Annexation Plan
11 July 2020
Iran-Syria Military Coop. First Step to Defeat Caesar Act: Assad’s Advisor
Iran-Syria Military Coop. First Step to Defeat Caesar Act: Assad’s Advisor
11 July 2020
UN Warns 10 Million Face Acute Food Shortages in Yemen
UN Warns 10 Million Face Acute Food Shortages in Yemen
11 July 2020
IRGC Improves Accuracy of Homegrown Rocket
IRGC Improves Accuracy of Homegrown Rocket
10 July 2020
“Israel” Meddling in Serbia, Fueling Unrest
“Israel” Meddling in Serbia, Fueling Unrest
10 July 2020
Russian FM Lavrov Warns About Rising Risks of Nuclear Confrontation
Russian FM Lavrov Warns About Rising Risks of Nuclear Confrontation
10 July 2020
US Approves $620 mln Missile Upgrade Package for Taiwan
US Approves $620 mln Missile Upgrade Package for Taiwan
10 July 2020
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
9 July 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Addresses US Ambassador to Lebanon: Respect Yourself, Keep Respectful
Sayyed Nasrallah Addresses US Ambassador to Lebanon: Respect Yourself, Keep Respectful
9 July 2020
Venezuela’s Air Force “Neutralizes” Unidentified US Plane
Venezuela’s Air Force “Neutralizes” Unidentified US Plane
9 July 2020
Iran, Syria Sign Agreement to Boost Military, Security Cooperation
Iran, Syria Sign Agreement to Boost Military, Security Cooperation
9 July 2020
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
8 July 2020