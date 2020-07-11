0
Saturday 11 July 2020 - 09:22

US Continues to Smuggle Syrian Oil

Story Code : 873753
The US occupation forces smuggled a convoy full of fuel to Iraq from the areas it occupies in the Syrian al-Jazeera area to Iraq.

State-run SANA news agency cited local sources in al-Yarubiya as saying that 35 vehicles including tanker trucks transporting fuel and a number of trucks crossed al-Yarubiya illegal border crossing northeast of Hasaka on Friday evening, heading from Syria to Iraq.

This is while based on an earlier report by SANA, the US forces smuggled another batch of Syrian fuel by 30 trucks.

In December 2019, the US army deployed armored vehicles, pickups, heavy construction equipment and about 150 rigs to the region despite widespread condemnation of the deployment as being tantamount to robbery.

The deployments came after US President Donald Trump said in October that the US troops would remain in Syria to "secure" the oilfields there. Damascus as well as regional movers and shakers voiced their strong opposition to Trump's decision to seize Syrian oil fields.
