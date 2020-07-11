Brazilian Protesters Demand Removal of President over Virus Response

Islam Times - Hundreds of protesters gathered in Sao Paulo’s main square on Friday to demand the destitution of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Demonstrators calle for the president's removal while wearing masks and holding signs and banner.The protest is part of a national movement that, under the label 'Out Bolsonaro', has started to pressure for the president's removal, who is being held responsible for minimizing the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.On Tuesday, Bolsonaro confirmed that he had been infected with COVID-19. As of Friday, Brazil had registered 1,755,779 cases of COVID-19, and 69,184 deaths related to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.