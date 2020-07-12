Hezbollah Army Deployed on Lebanon’s Border to Destabilize Israel’s Security: Zionist Commander

Islam Times - Amid the Zionist pressures to change the missions of the UNIFIL troops so that they comply with the Israeli interests, the enemy’s foreign ministry organized a tour for the foreign diplomats along the Palestinian borders with Lebanon.

The foreign diplomats listened to explanations from the Israeli military commanders who aimed at provoking the international community against Hezbollah resistance ahead of the extension of the UNIFIL mandate, calling for expanding the missions of the international forces to guard the border of the entity.The commander of the Galilee Division in the Zionist Army Shlomy Bandar instigated the diplomats against the Lebanese Resistance, saying that Hezbollah army is deployed on Lebanon’s border to destabilize Israel’s security.