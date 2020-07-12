0
Sunday 12 July 2020 - 07:25

Johnson to Tell UK Firms to Order Staff Back to Workplaces

Story Code : 873932
Johnson has told top civil servants to set an example by starting to return staff to their desks and he has also asked companies including Goldman Sachs to get more employees back after working from home, the Daily Mail said.

Johnson would announce the change in an update on coronavirus next week, it said, Reuters reported.

On Friday, he said he thought it was time for people to start shifting away from working from home.

"I want people to go back to work as carefully as possible," he said in a question-and-answer session with members of the public.

"It's very important that people should be going back to work if they can, now. I think everybody's taken the 'stay at home if you can' [advice]. I think now we should say 'go back to work if you can.'"

The UK’s economy shrank by 25 per cent over March and April as the coronavirus pandemic escalated and the government ordered entire sectors to shut down.

On Wednesday, finance minister Rishi Sunak said the government would pay bonuses to employers who bring temporarily laid-off staff back to work among other measures aimed at slowing an expected surge in unemployment.
