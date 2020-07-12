0
Sunday 12 July 2020 - 08:01

At Least Five Killed, 200 Taken Hostage at South African Church

Story Code : 873944
At Least Five Killed, 200 Taken Hostage at South African Church
Police said in a statement on Twitter that they were alerted to a "hostage situation and shooting" in the early hours of the morning at the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Zuurbekom.

Thirty arrests were made and more than 25 firearms seized, police said, adding hostage negotiators were still at the scene.

Police did not say why or how many hostages had been taken.

Television station eNCA said there had been a leadership dispute at the church and cited a church official as saying roughly 200 people had been taken hostage.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles
Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles
Hezbollah Deputy Head: Israel Does Not Have Ability to Survive
Hezbollah Deputy Head: Israel Does Not Have Ability to Survive
12 July 2020
As Virus Rages in US, Trump Finally Wears A Mask
As Virus Rages in US, Trump Finally Wears A Mask
12 July 2020
Iran’s Zarif Deplores EU Failure to Uphold Its Duties, Prevent Srebrenica Genocide
Iran’s Zarif Deplores EU Failure to Uphold Its Duties, Prevent Srebrenica Genocide
12 July 2020
Russia Says Possible Use of NATO Aircraft to Traffic Afghan Drugs Needs to Be Investigated
Russia Says Possible Use of NATO Aircraft to Traffic Afghan Drugs Needs to Be Investigated
11 July 2020
AIPAC Clashes with US Democrats over Netanyahu
AIPAC Clashes with US Democrats over Netanyahu's Annexation Plan
11 July 2020
Iran-Syria Military Coop. First Step to Defeat Caesar Act: Assad’s Advisor
Iran-Syria Military Coop. First Step to Defeat Caesar Act: Assad’s Advisor
11 July 2020
UN Warns 10 Million Face Acute Food Shortages in Yemen
UN Warns 10 Million Face Acute Food Shortages in Yemen
11 July 2020
IRGC Improves Accuracy of Homegrown Rocket
IRGC Improves Accuracy of Homegrown Rocket
10 July 2020
“Israel” Meddling in Serbia, Fueling Unrest
“Israel” Meddling in Serbia, Fueling Unrest
10 July 2020
Russian FM Lavrov Warns About Rising Risks of Nuclear Confrontation
Russian FM Lavrov Warns About Rising Risks of Nuclear Confrontation
10 July 2020
US Approves $620 mln Missile Upgrade Package for Taiwan
US Approves $620 mln Missile Upgrade Package for Taiwan
10 July 2020
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
9 July 2020