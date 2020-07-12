0
Sunday 12 July 2020 - 10:01

Indonesia Military Academy Hit by Virus Outbreak

Story Code : 873969
The Indonesian Army Officer Candidate School in the country's most populated province of West Java has been quarantined and 30 people were initially hospitalised with mild symptoms, the army's chief of staff, General Andika Perkasa, said late Saturday.

Of the 1,280 confirmed infections, 991 were cadets and the rest were staff and their family members, he said. Most had no symptoms.

Seventeen were still in hospital on Saturday.

The outbreak was first detected when two cadets went to a medical facility after complaining of fever and back pain.

Both tested positive for COVID-19, sparking mass swab testing at the academy, which has 2,000 staff and cadets.

It is not clear how the cadets were infected, Perkasa said, but some staff live outside the military complex.

“Two of our colleagues went to the hospital (...). They didn’t complain about any breathing difficulties.

"One of them complained about boils, if I’m not mistaken, some sort of an infection. Whereas the other officer (complained) about back problems,” Andika said during his address, which was streamed on the Indonesian Army’s official YouTube channel.

The governor of West Java apologised for the outbreak and urged residents to restrict their movements in and out of the neighbourhood where the academy is located until it is brought under control.

Indonesia is the hardest hit country in Southeast Asia with more than 74,000 known cases of Covid-19 and over 3,500 deaths.

The real toll is widely believed to be much higher, however, with experts saying limited testing was understating the true scale of the crisis.

The World Health Organization recently urged Indonesia to do more testing. 
