0
Sunday 12 July 2020 - 12:17

Hashd al-Sha’abi Destroys ISIL's Tunnels in Iraq's Kirkuk

Story Code : 874003
Hashd al-Sha’abi Destroys ISIL
Hashd al-Sha’abi forces are continuing their operations against the remaining elements of the ISIL terrorist organization in various parts of Iraq, according to Al Maalomah.

As part of its counter-terrorism operation, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces destroyed at least six tunnels belonging to ISIL terrorists in western Kirkuk.

Although the ISIL terrorist forces have been defeated in Iraq, the remaining elements of this organization carry out terrorist operations in different areas from time to time.

The Popular Mobilization Forces, along with the Iraqi security forces, are conducting counter-terrorism operations against ISIL forces in various parts of the country.

In recent months, various areas of some Iraqi provinces have been the site of ISIL hideouts, and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have carried out dozens of operations in the provinces.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have launched a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.
Related Stories
Police thwart child bomber attack in Iraq’s Kirkuk
Islam Times - A Kurdish YouTube channel has released footage purportedly showing security forces neutralizing an explosive vest strapped to a young boy in the Iraqi city of Kirkuk.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles
Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles
Hezbollah Deputy Head: Israel Does Not Have Ability to Survive
Hezbollah Deputy Head: Israel Does Not Have Ability to Survive
12 July 2020
As Virus Rages in US, Trump Finally Wears A Mask
As Virus Rages in US, Trump Finally Wears A Mask
12 July 2020
Iran’s Zarif Deplores EU Failure to Uphold Its Duties, Prevent Srebrenica Genocide
Iran’s Zarif Deplores EU Failure to Uphold Its Duties, Prevent Srebrenica Genocide
12 July 2020
Russia Says Possible Use of NATO Aircraft to Traffic Afghan Drugs Needs to Be Investigated
Russia Says Possible Use of NATO Aircraft to Traffic Afghan Drugs Needs to Be Investigated
11 July 2020
AIPAC Clashes with US Democrats over Netanyahu
AIPAC Clashes with US Democrats over Netanyahu's Annexation Plan
11 July 2020
Iran-Syria Military Coop. First Step to Defeat Caesar Act: Assad’s Advisor
Iran-Syria Military Coop. First Step to Defeat Caesar Act: Assad’s Advisor
11 July 2020
UN Warns 10 Million Face Acute Food Shortages in Yemen
UN Warns 10 Million Face Acute Food Shortages in Yemen
11 July 2020
IRGC Improves Accuracy of Homegrown Rocket
IRGC Improves Accuracy of Homegrown Rocket
10 July 2020
“Israel” Meddling in Serbia, Fueling Unrest
“Israel” Meddling in Serbia, Fueling Unrest
10 July 2020
Russian FM Lavrov Warns About Rising Risks of Nuclear Confrontation
Russian FM Lavrov Warns About Rising Risks of Nuclear Confrontation
10 July 2020
US Approves $620 mln Missile Upgrade Package for Taiwan
US Approves $620 mln Missile Upgrade Package for Taiwan
10 July 2020
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
9 July 2020