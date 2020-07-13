0
Monday 13 July 2020 - 08:45

Yemeni Resistance Scores New Operation in Saudi Depth: Dozens of Military Leaders, Mercenaries Killed, Injured

Brigadier General Saree read the following statement:

Defending our dear country and honorable great people, and in response to the aggression’s continued crimes, the last of which was the Sunday massacre in Hajjah, and in response to the unjust and continued blockade, coinciding with the centennial of the Tanomah massacre, our ballistic missiles and guided drones targeted, in a wide-scale military operation, several Saudi military and vital bases and facilities in Jizan, Najran and Asir, including airports and military bases.

Using unrevealed yet high-precision ballistic missiles, and a number of guided drones, our armed forces targeted the pens of the warplanes, the pilots’ houses and the Patriot systems in Khamis Mushait, as well as other military targets in Abha, Jizan and Najran airports… Additionally, the giant oil facility in Najran’s industrial region was also targeted with accurate strikes by God’s grace…

With God’s support, the Yemeni Armed Forces succeeded in targeting the Tadawin camp in Marib during a meeting that gathered Saudi military leaders and their following mercenaries, and Yemeni betrayers and collaborators. The operation left dozens of them killed and injured.

The Yemeni Armed Forces stress that they will continue the legitimate defense of the great Yemen until achieving freedom and liberation.

We will also not hesitate in carrying out more painful strikes in the coming period until the end of aggression and lifting the blockade.

Long live Yemen, dear and independent.

Victory be to Yemen and all the free people in the nation.
