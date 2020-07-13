Massive Blaze, Explosion Cripple US Military Ship in San Diego, 21 Injured

Islam Times - The USS Bonhomme Richard caught fire at a naval base in San Diego. Footage from the scene showed a large plume of smoke emitting from under the ship's deck; one explosion and injuries among the crew were initially confirmed.

In a Monday tweet, Ulyanov wrote, “The #US attempts to make arms #embargo against #Iran indefinite and comprehensive look extremely questionable in the light of US enormous arms supplies to the region.”“Whose policy in fact does lead to destabilisation of the situation in the Middle East?,” he added.Earlier, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said in the UN Security Council meeting that the United States is responsible for the crisis created on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and that the resolution to extend Iran’s arms embargo is fictitious.He said that the US pays no attention to the other countries’ ideas and imposes unilateral sanctions, so Moscow is worried about the developments regarding Iran and the US’ approach towards Tehran.Nebenzya added that the US measures take away any motivation from Iran to do its JCPOA commitments; nevertheless, Iran has been loyal to its commitments, while the US threatens another country, which is against the UN Charter.