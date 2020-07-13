0
Monday 13 July 2020 - 10:24

Iran Says Ukrainian Jet Downing Caused by Misaligned Radar

Story Code : 874123
Iran Says Ukrainian Jet Downing Caused by Misaligned Radar
“There was a failure due to a human error in the follow-up to the calibration procedure” of the radar system, which induced a “107-degree error” in the said system, no longer allowing it to correctly grasp the trajectory of the objects in its field, the official report says, according to AFP.

The Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines, crashed in January soon after departing from an airport in Tehran. The catastrophe claimed the lives of 176 passengers and crew.

The incident occurred just several hours after Iran struck two Iraqi bases hosting US troops, in retaliation of Washington’s assassination  of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani earlier that month.

Iran later promised to hand the flight recorders from the aircraft to France’s Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA), with Paris and Tehran setting the date for reading the black boxes on 20 July 2020.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia’s Federal Security Service Foils ISIL Terror Plots in Country’s South
Russia’s Federal Security Service Foils ISIL Terror Plots in Country’s South
If Soleimani Assassination Happened To the West, It Would Declare War: UN Official
If Soleimani Assassination Happened To the West, It Would Declare War: UN Official
13 July 2020
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades Vow To Drive US Troops Out Of Country
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades Vow To Drive US Troops Out Of Country
13 July 2020
Massive Blaze, Explosion Cripple US Military Ship in San Diego, 21 Injured
Massive Blaze, Explosion Cripple US Military Ship in San Diego, 21 Injured
13 July 2020
Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles
Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles
12 July 2020
Hezbollah Deputy Head: Israel Does Not Have Ability to Survive
Hezbollah Deputy Head: Israel Does Not Have Ability to Survive
12 July 2020
As Virus Rages in US, Trump Finally Wears A Mask
As Virus Rages in US, Trump Finally Wears A Mask
12 July 2020
Iran’s Zarif Deplores EU Failure to Uphold Its Duties, Prevent Srebrenica Genocide
Iran’s Zarif Deplores EU Failure to Uphold Its Duties, Prevent Srebrenica Genocide
12 July 2020
Russia Says Possible Use of NATO Aircraft to Traffic Afghan Drugs Needs to Be Investigated
Russia Says Possible Use of NATO Aircraft to Traffic Afghan Drugs Needs to Be Investigated
11 July 2020
AIPAC Clashes with US Democrats over Netanyahu
AIPAC Clashes with US Democrats over Netanyahu's Annexation Plan
11 July 2020
Iran-Syria Military Coop. First Step to Defeat Caesar Act: Assad’s Advisor
Iran-Syria Military Coop. First Step to Defeat Caesar Act: Assad’s Advisor
11 July 2020
UN Warns 10 Million Face Acute Food Shortages in Yemen
UN Warns 10 Million Face Acute Food Shortages in Yemen
11 July 2020
IRGC Improves Accuracy of Homegrown Rocket
IRGC Improves Accuracy of Homegrown Rocket
10 July 2020