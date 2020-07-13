0
Monday 13 July 2020 - 12:13

Tehran Says No Operational Limitation to Iran’s Nuclear Program

Story Code : 874146
Tehran Says No Operational Limitation to Iran’s Nuclear Program
Speaking to reporters at a weekly press conference on Monday, Mousavi said the last key limitations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] on the number of uranium enrichment centrifuge machines were aborted after Iran implemented the fifth and final step in reducing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal in the wake of failure of the other parties to honor the agreement.

“Thereafter, Iran’s nuclear program does not face any operational restrictions, and the nuclear program moves forward by the Atomic Energy Organization [of Iran according to the technical needs,” he underlined.

In the meanwhile, Mousavi added, Iran has continued to work in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] in accordance with the Safeguards commitments and the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol.

Mousavi also pointed to the US government’s attempts to extend a UN arms embargo on Iran which is going to expire in October under the JCPOA, saying, “The international community is familiar with the US regime. The hegemonic US regime cannot press on with its illegal stances because of control over international institutions, as the age of rule of law is not over, contrary to [US President Donald] Trump’s view.”

Washington returned its bans in May 2018 after unilaterally and illegally leaving a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and major world powers.

In May 2019, a year after the US’ exit, Tehran began reducing its commitments under the deal on a stage-by-stage basis in response to Washington’s pullout and the ensuing European failure to make up for America’s absence.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia’s Federal Security Service Foils ISIL Terror Plots in Country’s South
Russia’s Federal Security Service Foils ISIL Terror Plots in Country’s South
If Soleimani Assassination Happened To the West, It Would Declare War: UN Official
If Soleimani Assassination Happened To the West, It Would Declare War: UN Official
13 July 2020
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades Vow To Drive US Troops Out Of Country
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades Vow To Drive US Troops Out Of Country
13 July 2020
Massive Blaze, Explosion Cripple US Military Ship in San Diego, 21 Injured
Massive Blaze, Explosion Cripple US Military Ship in San Diego, 21 Injured
13 July 2020
Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles
Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles
12 July 2020
Hezbollah Deputy Head: Israel Does Not Have Ability to Survive
Hezbollah Deputy Head: Israel Does Not Have Ability to Survive
12 July 2020
As Virus Rages in US, Trump Finally Wears A Mask
As Virus Rages in US, Trump Finally Wears A Mask
12 July 2020
Iran’s Zarif Deplores EU Failure to Uphold Its Duties, Prevent Srebrenica Genocide
Iran’s Zarif Deplores EU Failure to Uphold Its Duties, Prevent Srebrenica Genocide
12 July 2020
Russia Says Possible Use of NATO Aircraft to Traffic Afghan Drugs Needs to Be Investigated
Russia Says Possible Use of NATO Aircraft to Traffic Afghan Drugs Needs to Be Investigated
11 July 2020
AIPAC Clashes with US Democrats over Netanyahu
AIPAC Clashes with US Democrats over Netanyahu's Annexation Plan
11 July 2020
Iran-Syria Military Coop. First Step to Defeat Caesar Act: Assad’s Advisor
Iran-Syria Military Coop. First Step to Defeat Caesar Act: Assad’s Advisor
11 July 2020
UN Warns 10 Million Face Acute Food Shortages in Yemen
UN Warns 10 Million Face Acute Food Shortages in Yemen
11 July 2020
IRGC Improves Accuracy of Homegrown Rocket
IRGC Improves Accuracy of Homegrown Rocket
10 July 2020