China Rejects US’ ‘Unjustified’ Accusations over South China Sea

Islam Times - China says it it is firmly opposed to the US State Department’s statement rejecting China’s disputed claims in the South China Sea.

The Chinese Embassy in the United States on Tuesday called Washington’s accusations of China bullying its neighbors “completely unjustified”.“We advise the US side to earnestly honor its commitment of not taking sides on the issue of territorial sovereignty, respect regional countries’ efforts for a peaceful and stable South China Sea and stop its attempts to disrupt and sabotage regional peace and stability,” the Embassy said in a statement published on its website.“The United States is not a country directly involved in the disputes. However, it has kept interfering in the issue,” it added.“Under the pretext of preserving stability, it is flexing muscles, stirring up tension and inciting confrontation in the region.”The Chinese reaction came after the US said it would treat Beijing’s pursuit of resources in the dispute-rife South China Sea as “illegal”, ramping up support for Southeast Asian nations.“We are making clear: Beijing’s claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday.It was the latest forceful statement by President Donald Trump’s administration to challenge China, which he has increasingly cast as an enemy ahead of November elections.“The world will not allow Beijing to treat the South China Sea as its maritime empire.”China earlier this month defended itself against US criticism over Beijing’s military exercises in the South China Sea, saying its activities were “within the scope of China’s territorial sovereignty.”