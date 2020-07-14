Foreign Ministry: Iran Will Remain Committed to Diplomatic Engagement with World

Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Ministry praised the 2015 nuclear deal as a “multilateral achievement” and slammed the US unilateral withdrawal from the accord, saying that Tehran will nonetheless remain committed to diplomatic engagement with the world.

“Since its foundation, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been developing cordial, balanced relationship with the world and settling challenges through dialogues based on mutual respect,” the Ministry tweed on Monday marking the national day for Dialogue and Constructive Engagement with the World.It added, “The track record of dialogues on critical issues demonstrates Iran’s seriousness, pragmatism on bringing peace & stability to world. #JCPOA is the product of Iran’s openness to engagement, but US reckless exit from the Deal has wreaked havoc on this multilateral accomplishment”.Tensions have been running high between Tehran and Washington since 2018 when US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and unleashed the “toughest ever” sanctions against the Islamic Republic.“Despite the setback, Iran remains committed to diplomatic engagement, as it’s been & will be a trusted partner to its neighbors & beyond. Iran has long proposed several inclusive peace plans in Mid East; the latest one is #HOPE. Always believe in dialogue,” the ministry said in a follow-up tweet.Iranian President Hassan Rouhani presented the initiative — known as Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) — while delivering a speech at his UN General Assembly meeting in New York on September 25, 2019, inviting all regional countries to participate in it.Iran’s initiative comes as the US has been trying to persuade its allies into a maritime coalition purportedly seeking to boost security in the Persian Gulf, after it blamed Tehran for two separate attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman in May and June last year, without providing any credible evidence to back up the allegation, which Iran has categorically rejected.