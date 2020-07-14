China Urges World to Stop US Push to Reinstate Iran Bans, Kill JCPOA

Islam Times - China reaffirmed its firm support for the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and five other world powers, calling on the international community to put pressure on the US — which left the deal in 2018 — to abandon a hostile push to reinstate sanctions against Tehran and deal a blow to the multilateral accord.

Speaking on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the conclusion of the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying hailed the accord as an efficient and successful model of multilateral diplomacy in resolving international issues.“The JCPOA has become a key element of the international nuclear non-proliferation system, an important positive factor in maintaining regional and global peace and stability, and good practice of resolving regional hotspot issues through multilateral approaches,” she said.The Chinese official further censured Washington’s decision to abandon the JCPOA, along with other international treaties, saying the move was in contravention of Security Council Resolution 2231, which has endorsed the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal.In May 2018, US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the nuclear deal and re-impose the sanctions that the agreement had lifted in violation of Resolution 2231.“Such clear violation of the UNSCR 2231 has led to continued tension over the Iranian nuclear issue,” Hua said.The Chinese official expressed regret that “the US has, in recent years, been upholding unilateralism, renouncing its international obligations, and withdrawing from treaties and organizations.”She also blasted the US for further undermining the JCPOA by making attempts to extend an arms embargo on Iran and “threatening to activate the rapid reinstatement of sanctions mechanism.”Hua said that “preserving and implementing the JCPOA is the right way to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue,” adding that Tehran’s “scaling back of compliance is the result of the maximum pressure exerted by the US.”“The international community should jointly oppose the US pushing the Security Council to extend or reinstate sanctions against Iran and urge the US to return to the right track of compliance with the JCPOA and UNSCR,” the Chinese official said.“China’s unwavering aim is to maintain the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and peace and stability in the Middle East, and to uphold multilateralism, the authority of the UN, and the international order based on international law,” Hua said.Beijing would continue to “work with other parties to the JCPOA to continue advancing the political and diplomatic resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue. At the same time, we will firmly safeguard our legitimate rights and interests,” she stressed.