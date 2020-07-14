0
Tuesday 14 July 2020 - 12:55

US Navy Warship Still Ablaze, Now Tilting to One Side

Story Code : 874402
The fire, which has injured 57 military and civilian personnel as of press time, is so serious that the ship may be a total loss. If so, Bonhomme Richard could be the largest U.S. ship lost since World War II, and arguably the first aircraft carrier lost since 1945.

The fire broke out on the Bonhomme Richard at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning while the ship was docked at Pier 2 at Naval Base San Diego, according to Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet. Since it was undergoing maintenance, only 160 of the 1,000 sailors normally assigned on the ship were aboard at the time.
