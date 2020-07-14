Ansarullah to Unveil New Ballistic Missile after Latest Operation

Islam Times - Just a day after the successful retaliatory operation that targeted sensitive oil installations and military sites inside Saudi Arabia, the Yemeni armed forces said they will soon unveil a new type of domestic ballistic missile.

Brigadier Abdullah bin Amer, deputy director of the Department of Moral Guidance for Media Affairs, hailed Yemen's major military operation that targeted a number of sites deep within the Saudi territory, including King Khalid airbase in the city of Khamis Mushait, an oil facility in Jizan industrial zone as well as military sites at Abha, Jizan and Najran airports and a military camp in Marib Province.Unlike previous operations that involved launching only one ballistic missile, the recent strike was conducted using a combination of missiles and drones, al-Masirah TV channel quoted bin Amer as saying.He also explained that the latest attack came in response to the Riyadh regime's ongoing bloodshed in Yemen, particularly the attack that took place in Hajjah Province in recent days.The enemy, he added, has tightened its blockade of Yemen and thus the armed forces have a duty to break the siege through military operations.The official gave assurances that Yemen's operations are not blind as they do not target civilians, adding their strategic goal is to put a stop of the Saudi attacks and end the siege."We will soon unveil a new type of ballistic missile," bin Amer said.Speaking on Monday, Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yehya Saree said the coordinated operation had come in response to the crimes committed by the Saudi-led coalition, especially in Hajjah Province.