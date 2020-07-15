0
Wednesday 15 July 2020 - 09:04

Armenian Military Says Shot Down Azerbaijani Drone Amid Border Escalation

Story Code : 874573
Armenian Military Says Shot Down Azerbaijani Drone Amid Border Escalation
"Armenian air defense units hit a drone of the Azerbaijani armed forces, which is used as a fire control system," ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

On Sunday, an armed confrontation took place on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, notably far from where the two usually exchange hostilities in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The clash took place near the Movses village along the contact line between Armenia's Tavush province and Azerbaijan's Tovuz province. Yerevan and Baku blamed the initiation of the firing on each other. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported four troops killed, while the Armenian Defense Ministry reported two soldiers injured.

On Monday, Armenia reported that Azerbaijan continued the assault, shelling the Armenian territory with a frequency of every 15-20 minutes.
 
