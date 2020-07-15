0
Wednesday 15 July 2020 - 09:05

Zarif Says America’s Contempt for Law Threatens World’s Security

Story Code : 874574
Zarif Says America’s Contempt for Law Threatens World’s Security
“Today is the 5th anniv. of the #JCPOA—last decade’s greatest diplomatic achievement—and reminder that US lawless behavior should not be the yardstick by which int'l norms are measured. US contempt for law & diplomacy places it in global disrepute & threatens global—and US—security,” Zarif tweeted late on Tuesday.

Relatively, the European Union’s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell issued a statement on the occasion of the fifth anniversary, pledging “to do everything possible” to salvage the accord.

The nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], is “a historic multilateral achievement for global nuclear non-proliferation,” Borrell said.

“The JCPOA remains the only tool to provide the international community with the necessary assurances regarding Iran’s nuclear program… The full implementation of the JCPOA by all sides remains crucial,” he said.

The deal was reached between Iran and a group of countries then known as the Group 5+1 — which included the United States, Britain, France, Russia, China, and Germany — on July 14, 2015. However, in May 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled his country out of the JCPOA and re-imposed the sanctions that had been lifted under the deal.

Verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], Iran remained fully compliant with the JCPOA for an entire year, waiting for the co-signatories to honor their commitments and offset the impacts of the US withdrawal.

But, as the European parties continued to renege on their obligations, the Islamic Republic moved in May 2019 to suspend its JCPOA commitments under articles of the deal covering Tehran’s legal rights in case of non-compliance by the other side.
Comment


Featured Stories
UK Remains Silent as Al-Khalifa Court Confirms Death Sentences on Social Media
UK Remains Silent as Al-Khalifa Court Confirms Death Sentences on Social Media
Thousands of ‘Israeli’ Protesters Demand Netanyahu’s Resignation
Thousands of ‘Israeli’ Protesters Demand Netanyahu’s Resignation
15 July 2020
When Did Imam Khomeini Let Out the Cry of "Black Lives Matter"?
When Did Imam Khomeini Let Out the Cry of "Black Lives Matter"?
15 July 2020
Captured Militants Trained by US to Spy on Syrian Facilities, Allies
Captured Militants Trained by US to Spy on Syrian Facilities, Allies
15 July 2020
China Urges World to Stop US Push to Reinstate Iran Bans, Kill JCPOA
China Urges World to Stop US Push to Reinstate Iran Bans, Kill JCPOA
14 July 2020
Three Russian Soldiers Injured in Explosion During Joint Patrol in Syria
Three Russian Soldiers Injured in Explosion During Joint Patrol in Syria
14 July 2020
CIA Spy Executed: Iran Judiciary
CIA Spy Executed: Iran Judiciary
14 July 2020
Top Catalan Politician Says He Was Targeted by “Israeli” Spyware
Top Catalan Politician Says He Was Targeted by “Israeli” Spyware
14 July 2020
Russia’s Federal Security Service Foils ISIL Terror Plots in Country’s South
Russia’s Federal Security Service Foils ISIL Terror Plots in Country’s South
13 July 2020
If Soleimani Assassination Happened To the West, It Would Declare War: UN Official
If Soleimani Assassination Happened To the West, It Would Declare War: UN Official
13 July 2020
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades Vow To Drive US Troops Out Of Country
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades Vow To Drive US Troops Out Of Country
13 July 2020
Massive Blaze, Explosion Cripple US Military Ship in San Diego, 21 Injured
Massive Blaze, Explosion Cripple US Military Ship in San Diego, 21 Injured
13 July 2020
Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles
Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles
12 July 2020