0
Wednesday 15 July 2020 - 10:46

Thousands in Bolivia Anti-Government Protest

Story Code : 874608
Thousands in Bolivia Anti-Government Protest
"The people are expressing their needs, they are expressing their voice in protest," said Juan Carlos Huarachi, leader of the country's biggest trade union, Central Obrera Boliviana, AFP reported.

The demonstration, held over worker grievances about health and education policies and massive layoffs, was the biggest since the coronavirus pandemic reached the South American country in March.

"There are many layoffs," said Huarachi, "because of the fall in the economy."

Marchers also called for the resignation of Education Minister Victor Hugh Cardenas, as thousands of pupils in rural areas have no access to the internet for virtual classes while schools remain closed.

"We are asking for free internet, because there are children who do not have mobile phones with internet and cannot study," said Feliciana Quesucala, 46, an indigenous Aymara woman from El Alto.

Around 4,000 people marched into La Paz from the neighboring city of El Alto, both of which are under quarantine due to the pandemic that has infected almost 50,000 people in Bolivia and killed 2,000.

"What do we want? Elections now!" chanted the protesters in reference to the September 6 general election that Anez has sought to postpone over COVID-19.

Almost all the protesters wore masks.

Anez and five members of her cabinet have contracted the virus, as well as Congress president Eva Copa and other top officials.

In a televised message coinciding with the protest, Anez warned the country it faces "a very difficult moment."

"We are reaching the peak of the pandemic, but I am sure that united, with all of us collaborating, we will come out ahead," said Anez, who is in quarantine at her official residence.

Anez and other right-wing presidential candidates, such as former president Jorge Quiroga, have advocated postponing the elections until the pandemic subsides.

According to official forecasts, Bolivia would have some 130,000 infections by Election Day.

Huarachi said a key protester demand was for the government to authorize the use of chlorine dioxide for COVID-19 patients, a treatment which the authorities have already disavowed.

"The government should make the Bolivian people aware of a treatment protocol to combat COVID-19 with the use of chlorine dioxide, ivermectin and traditional medicine and other drugs that are important. It should be distributing it free of charge to the population," said Huarachi, a mineworkers' leader.

A government scientific committee warned in June against the use of chlorine dioxide, a powerful oxidizing agent used as a bleach and disinfectant.

However, doctors in some Bolivian regions are using it to treat COVID-19 patients.

Anez, a 53-year-old conservative, assumed the interim presidency in November after socialist former leader Evo Morales resigned and fled the country following three weeks of unrest over his controversial re-election.

Anez is running third in the opinion polls behind Luis Arce -- the candidate of Morales's Movement for Socialism Party -- and centrist former president Carlos Mesa.
Related Stories
Activists call for anti-government protest rallies in Eastern Province
Islam Times - Activists have called for anti-government protest rallies across Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province as tension remains high in the oil-...
Comment


Featured Stories
UK Remains Silent as Al-Khalifa Court Confirms Death Sentences on Social Media
UK Remains Silent as Al-Khalifa Court Confirms Death Sentences on Social Media
Thousands of ‘Israeli’ Protesters Demand Netanyahu’s Resignation
Thousands of ‘Israeli’ Protesters Demand Netanyahu’s Resignation
15 July 2020
When Did Imam Khomeini Let Out the Cry of "Black Lives Matter"?
When Did Imam Khomeini Let Out the Cry of "Black Lives Matter"?
15 July 2020
Captured Militants Trained by US to Spy on Syrian Facilities, Allies
Captured Militants Trained by US to Spy on Syrian Facilities, Allies
15 July 2020
China Urges World to Stop US Push to Reinstate Iran Bans, Kill JCPOA
China Urges World to Stop US Push to Reinstate Iran Bans, Kill JCPOA
14 July 2020
Three Russian Soldiers Injured in Explosion During Joint Patrol in Syria
Three Russian Soldiers Injured in Explosion During Joint Patrol in Syria
14 July 2020
CIA Spy Executed: Iran Judiciary
CIA Spy Executed: Iran Judiciary
14 July 2020
Top Catalan Politician Says He Was Targeted by “Israeli” Spyware
Top Catalan Politician Says He Was Targeted by “Israeli” Spyware
14 July 2020
Russia’s Federal Security Service Foils ISIL Terror Plots in Country’s South
Russia’s Federal Security Service Foils ISIL Terror Plots in Country’s South
13 July 2020
If Soleimani Assassination Happened To the West, It Would Declare War: UN Official
If Soleimani Assassination Happened To the West, It Would Declare War: UN Official
13 July 2020
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades Vow To Drive US Troops Out Of Country
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades Vow To Drive US Troops Out Of Country
13 July 2020
Massive Blaze, Explosion Cripple US Military Ship in San Diego, 21 Injured
Massive Blaze, Explosion Cripple US Military Ship in San Diego, 21 Injured
13 July 2020
Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles
Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles
12 July 2020