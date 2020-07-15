Thousands of ‘Israeli’ Protesters Demand Netanyahu’s Resignation

Islam Times - Thousands of ‘Israelis’ joined a protest in occupied al-Quds, calling on Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down as he is on trial over corruption charges and amid anger over the ‘Israeli’ cabinet’s mishandling of economy and a coronavirus outbreak.

The protesters gathered in front of Netanyahu’s official residence on Balfour Street on Tuesday evening, waving black flags, which they said symbolize the “death of democracy” during the tenure of the head of the Likud political party as the occupation entity’s leader.Many held posters that read “You are detached. We are fed up,” or there is “no way” a politician under indictment can be prime minister.The demonstrators also blew horns, chanted slogans, and threw water bottles at the police.Other placards read “Netanyahu’s corruption makes us sick” and “Netanyahu, resign.”The demonstrators at some point tried to storm the residence but were dragged away by police officers, resulting in scuffles.As the protest ended, hundreds moved downtown, where they blocked the light rail system, chanting “shame, shame” and “Bibi, go home.”The Zionist police then used water cannons against the protesters, with officers mounting on horses attempting to disperse the crowd.Netanyahu — who has served as the occupations entity’s premier for more than a decade — has recently seen his popularity ratings plummet drastically as he is under fire from several directions.He faces charges of fraud and breach of trust in three separate cases as well as bribery in one of them.Netanyahu is also criticized for deepening economic woes in the occupied territories, where the unemployment rate has surged over 20%.Many ‘Israelis’ also blame Netanyahu for a recent rise in cases of infection with the new coronavirus.