0
Wednesday 15 July 2020 - 12:20

Rouhani Urges Ending Iran Arms Embargo to Save JCPOA, Multilateralism

Story Code : 874625
Rouhani Urges Ending Iran Arms Embargo to Save JCPOA, Multilateralism
Speaking at a cabinet session on Wednesday, Rouhani said the Group 4+1 is faced with a test in the coming weeks, which is saving an achievement of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action by terminating the arms embargo on Iran.

“The Group 4+1 must realize that today, it is not only a matter of Iran’s interests or Iran’s relations with them or Iran’s relations with regional countries. What matters today is the issue of saving international law, the issue of multilateralism, and the issue of value of international agreements.”

The president also warned the parties to the JCPOA that careless moves and being influenced by the US would deal a major blow to international laws and regulations as well as multilateralism. “This would be to the detriment of all parties.”

He further underlined that nobody could blame Iran, because the Islamic Republic has complied with the international law criteria and international norms.

“The violation (of the JCPOA) committed by the others does not mean that Iran is to blame,” the president said.

Rouhani also emphasized that Iran has not and will not become isolated, contrary to the US objectives.

Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France, and Germany) on July 14, 2015, reached a conclusion over the text of the nuclear deal.

The JCPOA took effect in January 2016 and was supposed to terminate all nuclear-related sanctions against Iran all at once, but its implementation was hampered by the US policies and its eventual withdrawal from the deal.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the nuclear accord.

Following the US withdrawal, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.

However, the EU’s failure to ensure Iran’s economic interests forced Tehran to stop honoring certain commitments under the JCPOA.

Iran has reduced its commitments to the nuclear deal in five steps, but has made it clear that it would immediately return to the JCPOA if the other parties fulfill their commitments.
Related Stories
France's Macron urges 'dialogue and multilateralism' on Iran
Islam Times - French President Emmanuel Macron has called for "dialogue and multilateralism" on Iran, shortly after his American counterpart promised hard-hitting sanctions against the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
UK Remains Silent as Al-Khalifa Court Confirms Death Sentences on Social Media
UK Remains Silent as Al-Khalifa Court Confirms Death Sentences on Social Media
Thousands of ‘Israeli’ Protesters Demand Netanyahu’s Resignation
Thousands of ‘Israeli’ Protesters Demand Netanyahu’s Resignation
15 July 2020
When Did Imam Khomeini Let Out the Cry of "Black Lives Matter"?
When Did Imam Khomeini Let Out the Cry of "Black Lives Matter"?
15 July 2020
Captured Militants Trained by US to Spy on Syrian Facilities, Allies
Captured Militants Trained by US to Spy on Syrian Facilities, Allies
15 July 2020
China Urges World to Stop US Push to Reinstate Iran Bans, Kill JCPOA
China Urges World to Stop US Push to Reinstate Iran Bans, Kill JCPOA
14 July 2020
Three Russian Soldiers Injured in Explosion During Joint Patrol in Syria
Three Russian Soldiers Injured in Explosion During Joint Patrol in Syria
14 July 2020
CIA Spy Executed: Iran Judiciary
CIA Spy Executed: Iran Judiciary
14 July 2020
Top Catalan Politician Says He Was Targeted by “Israeli” Spyware
Top Catalan Politician Says He Was Targeted by “Israeli” Spyware
14 July 2020
Russia’s Federal Security Service Foils ISIL Terror Plots in Country’s South
Russia’s Federal Security Service Foils ISIL Terror Plots in Country’s South
13 July 2020
If Soleimani Assassination Happened To the West, It Would Declare War: UN Official
If Soleimani Assassination Happened To the West, It Would Declare War: UN Official
13 July 2020
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades Vow To Drive US Troops Out Of Country
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades Vow To Drive US Troops Out Of Country
13 July 2020
Massive Blaze, Explosion Cripple US Military Ship in San Diego, 21 Injured
Massive Blaze, Explosion Cripple US Military Ship in San Diego, 21 Injured
13 July 2020
Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles
Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles
12 July 2020