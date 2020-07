Islam Times - Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that seven security personnel died following the crash of a reconnaissance plane in Van province, eastern Turkey, Anadolu news agency reported.

Two of the seven police officers that died in the crash were said to have been pilots.The incident reportedly occurred at an altitude of 2,200 meters in the Artos mountains of the Gevas district.The Turkish Interior Minister announced that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.“Our teams have informed us that we have lost seven heroes, two of them are the pilots,” said Suleyman Soylu, cited by Anadolu.