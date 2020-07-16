Blasts at Arms Depot near US-Backed Forces HQ in Syria’s Hasaka

Islam Times - A powerful explosion targeted the headquarters of US-backed militants in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah late Wednesday.

The explosion targeted the headquarters of the US-backed Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) militants in the Mesherfeh neighborhood on the western outskirts of Hasakah, SANA reported.“A huge explosion shook Hasaka city at 8 p.m. and smoke rose on the western outskirts of Hasaka city, and then sounds of successive explosions followed the first one, which is mostly took place in a depot for weapons and ammunition belonging to these groups,” the agency quoted civil sources as saying.Al-Mayadeen TV said several blasts were heard inside the SDF headquarters after the big explosion, adding that at least 10 militants were wounded.Meanwhile, other media outlets also reported the blasts, saying multiple successive explosions occurred at an arms depot in the same neighborhood.