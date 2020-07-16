0
Thursday 16 July 2020 - 09:13

Twitter Says ‘Coordinated Social Engineering Attack’ Targeted Politicians, Tech Leaders

Story Code : 874802
Twitter Says ‘Coordinated Social Engineering Attack’ Targeted Politicians, Tech Leaders
Billionaire Bill Gates, rapper Kanye West, New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, and Silicon Valley giants Apple and Uber were also targeted in the attack.

The affected Twitter accounts shared tweets asking for bitcoin donations. Most of the tweets were deleted shortly after they were posted.

In a tweet just before 6 p.m. ET, Twitter Support said it was “aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter,” and was investigating.

In an update just before 11 p.m. ET, Twitter said the platform had detected what it believes to be a “coordinated social engineering attack” by people who successfully targeted some of the company’s employees who had access to internal systems and tools.

“We know they used this access to take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and Tweet on their behalf,” the tweet reads.

The platform said once it became aware of the incident, it began removing the tweets from the attackers and locking down the affected accounts.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hundreds of ‘Israeli’ Officials May Stand Trial at International Criminal Court
Hundreds of ‘Israeli’ Officials May Stand Trial at International Criminal Court
​​​​​​​Putin, Merkel Call US Sanctions Pressure against Iran ‘Pointless’
​​​​​​​Putin, Merkel Call US Sanctions Pressure against Iran ‘Pointless’
16 July 2020
Taiwan Holds Drills to Beat Back Invasion amid China Tensions
Taiwan Holds Drills to Beat Back Invasion amid China Tensions
16 July 2020
Terrorist Attack on Coronavirus Aid Convoy Kills Two in Western Iran
Terrorist Attack on Coronavirus Aid Convoy Kills Two in Western Iran
16 July 2020
7 Security Personnel Dead After Reconnaissance Plane Crash in Turkey
7 Security Personnel Dead After Reconnaissance Plane Crash in Turkey
16 July 2020
UK Remains Silent as Al-Khalifa Court Confirms Death Sentences on Social Media
UK Remains Silent as Al-Khalifa Court Confirms Death Sentences on Social Media
15 July 2020
Thousands of ‘Israeli’ Protesters Demand Netanyahu’s Resignation
Thousands of ‘Israeli’ Protesters Demand Netanyahu’s Resignation
15 July 2020
When Did Imam Khomeini Let Out the Cry of "Black Lives Matter"?
When Did Imam Khomeini Let Out the Cry of "Black Lives Matter"?
15 July 2020
Captured Militants Trained by US to Spy on Syrian Facilities, Allies
Captured Militants Trained by US to Spy on Syrian Facilities, Allies
15 July 2020
China Urges World to Stop US Push to Reinstate Iran Bans, Kill JCPOA
China Urges World to Stop US Push to Reinstate Iran Bans, Kill JCPOA
14 July 2020
Three Russian Soldiers Injured in Explosion During Joint Patrol in Syria
Three Russian Soldiers Injured in Explosion During Joint Patrol in Syria
14 July 2020
CIA Spy Executed: Iran Judiciary
CIA Spy Executed: Iran Judiciary
14 July 2020
Top Catalan Politician Says He Was Targeted by “Israeli” Spyware
Top Catalan Politician Says He Was Targeted by “Israeli” Spyware
14 July 2020