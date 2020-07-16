0
Thursday 16 July 2020 - 10:32

Terrorist Attack on Coronavirus Aid Convoy Kills Two in Western Iran

Terrorist Attack on Coronavirus Aid Convoy Kills Two in Western Iran
The coronavirus aid convoy on Wednesday night came under attack by the terrorists affiliated with the “global arrogance” in Bolbar village located in the district of Uraman, Sarvabad County, Kurdistan province, the Public Relations Office of Hamzeh Sayyid al-Shohada Base of the IRGC Ground Force said in a statement.

The IRGC expressed condolences over the losses and assured the people in the area that the distribution of coronvirus aid will continue unabatedly. It also vowed to capture those behind the terror attack and avenge it.

In July 2018, anti-revolutionary terrorists attacked a border post of the Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base in the western province of Kurdistan, killing 11 forces of the base.

The IRGC is tasked with protecting the country’s northwestern and southeastern borders.
