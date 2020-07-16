0
Thursday 16 July 2020 - 11:10

Biden Extends Lead Over Trump in Battleground States

The poll, taken between July 9 and 13, showed Biden topping Trump with 53-40 percent.

Biden also holds the lead over Trump among 'likely voters' at 52-42 percent, predicting a higher turnout than in the 2016 presidential election. The poll also showed a 51-44 percent split in a lower turnout model.

The survey, released Wednesday by Monmouth University, also showed that voters are evenly split over who they believe will win the Keystone State, as many polled believe communities hold a large amount of “secret" Trump voters.

57 percent of registered voters who were asked said they believe there’s a significant amount of so-called secret voters who will vote for Trump but not vocalize their support. Meanwhile, only 27 percent believe there are secret voters for Joe Biden.

“The media consistently reports that Biden is in the lead, but voters remember what happened in 2016. The specter of a secret Trump vote looms large in 2020”, said the Monmouth University Polling Institute director, Patrick Murray.

“Even taking into account any polling error from four years ago, Biden is clearly doing well in swing areas. The Democrat has roots in this region which may be helping him, but there seems to be an overall erosion of support for Trump compared to 2016", Murray explained.

Pennsylvania, as well as Michigan and Wisconsin, are traditionally Democratically-held states prior to 2016, when Trump narrowly claimed them for the GOP.

Biden has roots in Pennsylvania as it is his birthplace, spending his early years before moving with his family to Delaware.

The Monmouth study comes as a national poll by Quinnipiac University gives the former vice president a 15-point lead nationwide over Trump, including in major swing states.
