Thursday 16 July 2020 - 11:13

Explosion Targets US Military Convoy in Iraq

Citing Iraqi tribal sources, the Lebanese Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network reported that the US military convoy was attacked near Makshifiyah area on Wednesday.

Local Saberin News reported that the resistance group Ashab al-Kahf has claimed responsibility for the blast.

“We confirm the destruction of a large logistical support convoy with its materials in Salahuddin,” the group said in statement.

It was not immediately clear if any casualties were incurred.

A similar incident occurred on Saturday when a US military convoy was targeted on the road between Samawah and Diwaniyah, south of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

Local media said at least three vehicles of the convoy were destroyed or damaged in the attack, for which the newly formed Iraqi group, Saraya Thawrat al-Eshreen al-Thaniya, claimed responsibility.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Quds Force Commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January.

Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

Baghdad and Washington are currently in talks over the withdrawal of American troops.

Iraqi resistance groups have vowed to take up arms against US forces if Washington fails to comply with the parliamentary order.
