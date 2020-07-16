Afghanistan Seeking Iran’s Experience in COVID-19 Combat

Islam Times - The spokesperson of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Health stated that the country is seeking to use Iran’s experience in the fight against coronavirus.

The spokesperson of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Health Masoumeh Jafari announced on Wednesday that Kabul had called on Iran to cooperate in recruiting medical staff to fight against COVID-19, however, the process has not yet been completed.“We ask the Iranian government to provide facilities for those Afghan physicians living in Iran who want to come to Afghanistan and cooperate with this country in the fight against COVID-19,” she said.Jafari stressed that the Islamic Republic has overcome difficult circumstances and succeeded in controlling the disease, and emphasized that Afghanistan wants to use Iran’s experience in fighting against coronavirus.She went on to say that Afghanistan seeks to have access to the information the Iranian government has regarding the pandemic in order to stop the spread of the disease.The spokesperson further appreciated Iran’s assistance and cooperation with the Afghan government and people in the fight against COVID-19.