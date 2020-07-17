0
Friday 17 July 2020 - 01:38

Outrage as Google, Apple Remove Palestine off Their Maps

Story Code : 874894
Outrage as Google, Apple Remove Palestine off Their Maps
Type Palestine on Google Maps and you will not see it. Instead, you will be directed to the Zionist entity. The move has been followed by a similar one Apple maps.

The silent move by the two tech giants has left netizens outraged, with the Hashtag #FreePalestine took off on Twitter on Thursday.

A major share of the 254,000 tweets on the topic expressed outrage over Google’s and Apple’s decision.

In many cases, they would be accompanied by screenshots from the navigation apps and, at times, an image of a regional map of 1947, also featuring the state of Transjordan, currently known as Jordan.

Google maps and Apple maps have officially removed Palestine🇵🇸 from worldwide maps.
Palestine is no longer a place according to google —Ethnic cleansing, murder, land theft & corporate conspiracy, all is being done in the name of israel.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/wnwJtnn3Sv

— Mohammad Abass (@imerabass) July 16, 2020

Google and Apple maps have officially removed Palestine from the World Maps. Today Palestine was erased from the maps tomorrow Palestine will be erased from the world. PUT PALESTINE BACK ON THE MAP. 🇵🇸#IStandWithPalestine #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/zMn7EAbvBD

— ubs (@_graveyardd) July 16, 2020

The controversy playing itself out on social media Thursday echoed a similar episode in 2016, when Palestinian journalists similarly accused the US-based Internet giant of removing Palestine from its maps.

In 2016, Google clarified that the “label Palestine had never been present on its mapping service,” which instead includes labels for the West Bank and Gaza, as well as their respective outlines on the map.

“There has never been a ‘Palestine’ label on Google Maps, however, we discovered a bug that removed the labels for ‘West Bank’ and ‘Gaza Strip.’ We’re working quickly to bring these labels back to the area,” Google said in 2016.
Source : Agencies
Comment


Featured Stories
Hundreds of ‘Israeli’ Officials May Stand Trial at International Criminal Court
Hundreds of ‘Israeli’ Officials May Stand Trial at International Criminal Court
​​​​​​​Putin, Merkel Call US Sanctions Pressure against Iran ‘Pointless’
​​​​​​​Putin, Merkel Call US Sanctions Pressure against Iran ‘Pointless’
16 July 2020
Taiwan Holds Drills to Beat Back Invasion amid China Tensions
Taiwan Holds Drills to Beat Back Invasion amid China Tensions
16 July 2020
Terrorist Attack on Coronavirus Aid Convoy Kills Two in Western Iran
Terrorist Attack on Coronavirus Aid Convoy Kills Two in Western Iran
16 July 2020
7 Security Personnel Dead After Reconnaissance Plane Crash in Turkey
7 Security Personnel Dead After Reconnaissance Plane Crash in Turkey
16 July 2020
UK Remains Silent as Al-Khalifa Court Confirms Death Sentences on Social Media
UK Remains Silent as Al-Khalifa Court Confirms Death Sentences on Social Media
15 July 2020
Thousands of ‘Israeli’ Protesters Demand Netanyahu’s Resignation
Thousands of ‘Israeli’ Protesters Demand Netanyahu’s Resignation
15 July 2020
When Did Imam Khomeini Let Out the Cry of "Black Lives Matter"?
When Did Imam Khomeini Let Out the Cry of "Black Lives Matter"?
15 July 2020
Captured Militants Trained by US to Spy on Syrian Facilities, Allies
Captured Militants Trained by US to Spy on Syrian Facilities, Allies
15 July 2020
China Urges World to Stop US Push to Reinstate Iran Bans, Kill JCPOA
China Urges World to Stop US Push to Reinstate Iran Bans, Kill JCPOA
14 July 2020
Three Russian Soldiers Injured in Explosion During Joint Patrol in Syria
Three Russian Soldiers Injured in Explosion During Joint Patrol in Syria
14 July 2020
CIA Spy Executed: Iran Judiciary
CIA Spy Executed: Iran Judiciary
14 July 2020
Top Catalan Politician Says He Was Targeted by “Israeli” Spyware
Top Catalan Politician Says He Was Targeted by “Israeli” Spyware
14 July 2020