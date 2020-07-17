0
Friday 17 July 2020 - 09:13

Cyberwar: “Israeli” Water Infrastructure Hit with New Cyberattack

Story Code : 874938
Cyberwar: “Israeli” Water Infrastructure Hit with New Cyberattack
According to “Israeli” officials, Thursday's attacks were aimed at agricultural water pumps in the Upper Galilee and infrastructure in the center of the apartheid entity.

"These were small specific drainage facilities in the agricultural sector that were immediately and independently repaired by the local authorities. It did not cause any damage to the service, and had no real effect," the Water Authority claimed in a press release.

The officials did not point at any possible suspects behind the attack. In spring, the Water AUthority structures were hit by another cyberattack, with Fox News reporting that it was the work of Iranian hackers.
Related Stories
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
Islam Times - At least three security guards working at Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement Saturday from ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hundreds of ‘Israeli’ Officials May Stand Trial at International Criminal Court
Hundreds of ‘Israeli’ Officials May Stand Trial at International Criminal Court
​​​​​​​Putin, Merkel Call US Sanctions Pressure against Iran ‘Pointless’
​​​​​​​Putin, Merkel Call US Sanctions Pressure against Iran ‘Pointless’
16 July 2020
Taiwan Holds Drills to Beat Back Invasion amid China Tensions
Taiwan Holds Drills to Beat Back Invasion amid China Tensions
16 July 2020
Terrorist Attack on Coronavirus Aid Convoy Kills Two in Western Iran
Terrorist Attack on Coronavirus Aid Convoy Kills Two in Western Iran
16 July 2020
7 Security Personnel Dead After Reconnaissance Plane Crash in Turkey
7 Security Personnel Dead After Reconnaissance Plane Crash in Turkey
16 July 2020
UK Remains Silent as Al-Khalifa Court Confirms Death Sentences on Social Media
UK Remains Silent as Al-Khalifa Court Confirms Death Sentences on Social Media
15 July 2020
Thousands of ‘Israeli’ Protesters Demand Netanyahu’s Resignation
Thousands of ‘Israeli’ Protesters Demand Netanyahu’s Resignation
15 July 2020
When Did Imam Khomeini Let Out the Cry of "Black Lives Matter"?
When Did Imam Khomeini Let Out the Cry of "Black Lives Matter"?
15 July 2020
Captured Militants Trained by US to Spy on Syrian Facilities, Allies
Captured Militants Trained by US to Spy on Syrian Facilities, Allies
15 July 2020
China Urges World to Stop US Push to Reinstate Iran Bans, Kill JCPOA
China Urges World to Stop US Push to Reinstate Iran Bans, Kill JCPOA
14 July 2020
Three Russian Soldiers Injured in Explosion During Joint Patrol in Syria
Three Russian Soldiers Injured in Explosion During Joint Patrol in Syria
14 July 2020
CIA Spy Executed: Iran Judiciary
CIA Spy Executed: Iran Judiciary
14 July 2020
Top Catalan Politician Says He Was Targeted by “Israeli” Spyware
Top Catalan Politician Says He Was Targeted by “Israeli” Spyware
14 July 2020