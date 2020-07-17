Cyberwar: “Israeli” Water Infrastructure Hit with New Cyberattack

Islam Times - “Israeli” Ynet news site reported that two of the entity’s water infrastructure facilities were the target of cyber-attack, with the so-called “Israeli” Water Authority confirming the report.

According to “Israeli” officials, Thursday's attacks were aimed at agricultural water pumps in the Upper Galilee and infrastructure in the center of the apartheid entity."These were small specific drainage facilities in the agricultural sector that were immediately and independently repaired by the local authorities. It did not cause any damage to the service, and had no real effect," the Water Authority claimed in a press release.The officials did not point at any possible suspects behind the attack. In spring, the Water AUthority structures were hit by another cyberattack, with Fox News reporting that it was the work of Iranian hackers.