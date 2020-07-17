0
Friday 17 July 2020 - 09:53

Syrian Air Defenses Intercept Unknown Aircraft Over Hama

Syrian Air Defenses Intercept Unknown Aircraft Over Hama
The Syrian channel said that it did not immediately know the source of these drones, and indicated that more details will be revealed later , but other Arab sources indicated that they could belong to the militant groups in the Idlib province.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense had announced earlier that its air defenses had responded to an Israeli aggression against a number of its military sites in Hama countryside.

The Syrian defense said, in a statement posted on its website by a military source, that "at 00:45, the Israeli enemy carried out a new aerial aggression targeting several sites belonging to the Syrian army in Salamiyah and al-Saburah in Hama countryside."
