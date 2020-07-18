0
Saturday 18 July 2020 - 00:09

Russia Categorically Denies Meddling in UK Elections

Story Code : 875090
Russia Categorically Denies Meddling in UK Elections
The stance was announced by Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov who warned that there will be “negative” consequences for bilateral relations between Moscow and London.

“We consistently and categorically deny any possible involvement of Russia in interference in the elections of any country, including those of the UK. And we categorically reject any accusations regarding the 2019 elections in the UK,” the spokesman said, speaking to reporters on Friday.

Peskov warned that “of course,” London’s latest claims “will negatively affect bilateral Russian-British relations. But it should be admitted that the British side can hardly do anything that would further aggravate the current state of bilateral relations.”

On Thursday, just hours after a parliamentary intelligence committee promised that it would soon release a report on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 Brexit referendum and the 2017 general election, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced that certain unnamed “Russian actors” ‘almost certainly’ tried to interfere in the December 2019 UK general election by leaking secret documents on a planned UK-US trade deal to Reddit.

The same day, Raab and Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) accused ‘Moscow-linked cyber actors’ of trying to steal British coronavirus vaccine research, an allegation which Russia immediately denied.

In his comments Friday, Peskov reiterated that Moscow “does not accept these accusations.”

“We don’t know who tried to hack the UK and what they were trying to hack, but Russia certainly had nothing to do with it. We ourselves constantly encounter similar attempts to carry out cybercrimes in relation to the computer databases of our institutions. Our institutions consistently defeat these attacks. This is a common problem, but we categorically disagree with the baseless allegations made against us,” the spokesman said.

Asked specifically about whether the ‘Cozy Bear’ hacker group is connected with Russian intelligence, as claimed by the NCSC, Peskov said “we do not know what this group is and to whom it belongs.”

On Thursday, the Russian Embassy in London dismissed the NCSC’s coronavirus vaccine hacking claims as “propaganda,” and said that the Russian side’s previous attempts to establish contacts between UK cybersecurity officials and Russia’s FSB-affiliated National Computer Incident Coordination Centre had been rebuffed.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Envoy Calls for Probe into Yemeni Civilian Deaths
UN Envoy Calls for Probe into Yemeni Civilian Deaths
IRGC Captures MKO Terrorists in South Iran
IRGC Captures MKO Terrorists in South Iran
17 July 2020
Venezuela Slams ‘Sneaky’ Entry of US Destroyer as ‘Provocation’
Venezuela Slams ‘Sneaky’ Entry of US Destroyer as ‘Provocation’
17 July 2020
Cyberwar: “Israeli” Water Infrastructure Hit with New Cyberattack
Cyberwar: “Israeli” Water Infrastructure Hit with New Cyberattack
17 July 2020
Hundreds of ‘Israeli’ Officials May Stand Trial at International Criminal Court
Hundreds of ‘Israeli’ Officials May Stand Trial at International Criminal Court
16 July 2020
​​​​​​​Putin, Merkel Call US Sanctions Pressure against Iran ‘Pointless’
​​​​​​​Putin, Merkel Call US Sanctions Pressure against Iran ‘Pointless’
16 July 2020
Taiwan Holds Drills to Beat Back Invasion amid China Tensions
Taiwan Holds Drills to Beat Back Invasion amid China Tensions
16 July 2020
Terrorist Attack on Coronavirus Aid Convoy Kills Two in Western Iran
Terrorist Attack on Coronavirus Aid Convoy Kills Two in Western Iran
16 July 2020
7 Security Personnel Dead After Reconnaissance Plane Crash in Turkey
7 Security Personnel Dead After Reconnaissance Plane Crash in Turkey
16 July 2020
UK Remains Silent as Al-Khalifa Court Confirms Death Sentences on Social Media
UK Remains Silent as Al-Khalifa Court Confirms Death Sentences on Social Media
15 July 2020
Thousands of ‘Israeli’ Protesters Demand Netanyahu’s Resignation
Thousands of ‘Israeli’ Protesters Demand Netanyahu’s Resignation
15 July 2020
When Did Imam Khomeini Let Out the Cry of "Black Lives Matter"?
When Did Imam Khomeini Let Out the Cry of "Black Lives Matter"?
15 July 2020
Captured Militants Trained by US to Spy on Syrian Facilities, Allies
Captured Militants Trained by US to Spy on Syrian Facilities, Allies
15 July 2020