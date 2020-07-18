Azeri, Armenian Protesters Clash in London

Islam Times - An Azerbaijani protest outside Armenia's embassy in London became heated after being met with a counter-rally of Armenians living in the British capital, amid a major escalation between the two neighbors.

The demonstrators, carrying their country's national flags, stood on opposite sides of the road on Friday, chanting slogans.However, at some point an exchange in insults transitioned into a physical altercation, with the police forced to intervene, RT reported.It is unclear who initiated the violence, with Azeri and Armenian press and social media users each accusing the other country of being the provocateur.Tensions are currently high between Azerbaijan and Armenia following border shelling on Sunday, which spawned further skirmishes between the two in the days that followed. The outbreaks of violence have claimed at least 17 lives on both sides.